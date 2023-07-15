Community Networking Fair slated for July 29

Bethania Lutheran Church is hosting a Community Networking Fair on Saturday, July 29 that is geared toward helping members of the community to overcome food insecurity.

The event will be attended by job recruiters, Chumash Casino Resort and Pipefitters Union, finance experts Montecito Bank and Trust, as well as Hancock College and the county social services department which will offer guidance and access to resources.

