Community Networking Fair slated for July 29
Bethania Lutheran Church is hosting a Community Networking Fair on Saturday, July 29 that is geared toward helping members of the community to overcome food insecurity.
The event will be attended by job recruiters, Chumash Casino Resort and Pipefitters Union, finance experts Montecito Bank and Trust, as well as Hancock College and the county social services department which will offer guidance and access to resources.
A no-cost dinner, provided by chef Rick Ineman, will be served from 5:30-6:15 p.m., followed by informational presentations beginning at 6:15 p.m.
Cost-free child care will be provided to guests.
The church is seeking volunteers to assist with the event, be it Spanish translation for guests, clean up or set up duties, food preparation, or providing child care services during the event.
Bethania Lutheran Church is located at 603 Atterdag Rd., Solvang.
Three Dog Night headed to Chumash Casino Resort
American rock band Three Dog Night will bring their North American tour to the Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 4, at the Chumash Casino Resort.
Tickets for the show are $49, $59, $69, $74 and $79.
Three Dog Night made their official debut in 1968 at the famous Whiskey a Go Go in Hollywood, and soon after released their debut, self-titled album breakout hits, “Nobody,” “Try a Little Tenderness” and “One.”
Three Dog Night went on to earn 21 consecutive Billboard Top 40 hits between 1969 and 1975 with three singles peaking at No. 1, including the smash hits, “Mama Told Me Not to Come” and “Black and White.” In 1983, Three Dog Night released their EP, “It’s a Jungle,” and in 1985, the band’s hit song, “In My Heart” was featured in the popular film, “Robotech: The Movie.”
After more than 50 years on the road, Three Dog Night’s records continue to sell worldwide, according to reports.
Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 21-and-older venue.
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
Summer reading program ends July 29
Santa Ynez Valley and Goleta libraries kicked off their annual summer reading program themed "All Together Now," which runs through July 29.
The program is open to all ages. Participants have a chance to win prizes while enjoying reading.
Those ages 14-17 are also invited to volunteer at the library this summer.
The program is available at Buellton, Solvang and Goleta libraries.
NatureTrack Film Festival kicks off with 5-star gala
NatureTrack Film Festival (NTFF) will be kicking off its fifth annual film festival with a celebration at the five-star Ritz-Carlton Bacara Resort in Goleta, from 6:30-10 p.m., Friday, Oct. 6.
The event will feature new documentary Wild Waters, an after-party with lively conversation, live music, and light appetizers featuring Tito’s Handcrafted Vodka, M Special beer and local wine labels.
The weekend festival continues Saturday and Sunday Oct. 7 and 8 with screenings, panels, and Q&A sessions, followed by an awards presentation on Sunday evening.
Screening will be held at Fairview Theatre, 225 N. Fairview Ave., Goleta, 93117, from Oct. 6-8.
NatureTrack is currently offering a $150 all-access VIP festival pass during early bird dates — now through the beginning of August, according to festival organizers.
Once the films are chosen and announced in August, the VIP Festival Pass will increase to $200 per ticket, organizers noted.
The pass also provides access to all-access screening of nature documentaries to outdoor adventure films to narrative and animation films, both in Goleta and in Los Olivos on Saturday, Oct. 14. A one-day film festival will be held at the Los Olivos Community Organization Hall (formerly Grange Hall), 2374 Alamo Pintado Ave., Los Olivos.