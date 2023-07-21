Bethania Church's Tuesday Food Distribution group in Solvang will host its first Community Networking Fair on Saturday July 29 at 5:30 p.m., providing information and education to those currently experiencing food insecurity.
There is no cost to attend.
Local professionals will be on-hand to assist food-insecure individuals and families in need of assistance and access to public services, including jobs, financial advice, social services, education and housing.
Bethania Church is located at 603 Atterdag Rd. in Solvang.
A cost-free barbecue dinner will be served and cake provided by Olson’s Bakery. Free childcare will be available to event attendees.
During the event, attendees can visit booths on-site to learn about job offerings and training. Among others, Chumash Careers, the Pipefitters Union and People Helping People will be present.
Attendees can receive financial advice from Montecito Bank and Trust, and can learn about various social services available to them via Santa Barbara County Department of Social Services professional in attendance.
Additionally, representatives from Hancock College Community Education will provide information on English as a Second Language classes and other educational opportunities.
Many booths will have the capacity to enroll people on the spot for their services.
Tuesday Food Distribution
Bethania Lutheran Church's volunteer-run Tuesday Food Distribution Program for the past three years has provided food bags and parcels to individuals needing supplemental food, diapers and even hygiene products.
Originally due to pandemic-related layoffs — and continuing because of the high cost of living in the Santa Ynez Valley — each week hundreds of families find themselves without enough food to feed themselves and their families.
As a result, every Tuesday afternoon cars wind around the church during food distribution hours. Items distributed include dry and canned goods, bread products donated by local bakeries, protein products (when available), as well as fresh fruit and vegetables. Additionally, needed hygiene products are distributed to infants, children and the elderly.
No matter religion, age, country of origin or citizenship status, recipients only need to declare themselves of low-income in order to receive food assistance.
Realizing the success of the weekly distribution program is not forever sustainable, the all-volunteer group launched what is to become a regularly-held Community Networking Fair to help Santa Ynez Valley residents become more independent and less reliant on the food program.
Those interested in attending the community event to gain important avenues to greater financial and food independence are invited to attend.