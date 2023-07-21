Bethania 6.jpeg

A Santa Ynez Valley Rotary Club member hands out a gift certificate to a volunteer at Bethania Lutheran Church's weekly food drive in 2021.

 Contributed photo

Bethania Church's Tuesday Food Distribution group in Solvang will host its first Community Networking Fair on Saturday July 29 at 5:30 p.m., providing information and education to those currently experiencing food insecurity.

There is no cost to attend.

Local professionals will be on-hand to assist food-insecure individuals and families in need of assistance and access to public services, including jobs, financial advice, social services, education and housing.

081622 COY Marzullo 01.JPG
Linda Marzullo holds one of the grocery bags she helped assemble for a food distribution at Bethania Lutheran Church in Solvang in this 2022 file photo.

