The U-Pick Blueberries Farm opened its gates to berry lovers in the Santa Maria Valley last weekend, allowing visitors to pick straight from their vines for the first time this season.
Area farms should be stocked with blueberries and strawberries as the weather warms up this spring.
U-Pick Farm has snowchaser, spring high and emerald varieties of blueberries available and the farm on the outskirts of Santa Maria, located at 3665 Dominion Road, is open Friday through Monday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Snowchaser berries typically ripen up to 20 days earlier than most plants, but they flower early and require frost protection. Emerald berries come from a vigorous, high-yielding plant and are one of the main varieties being planted for early harvest. Emerald berries are large and firm with a good picking scar and have a sweet flavor, according to various growing groups.
U-Pick, which was established in 2010, said it hopes to have plenty of berries in time for another session of picking this Friday and Saturday.