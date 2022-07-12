The Bent Axles Street Rod Club is hosting its 40th annual car show this weekend in Old Orcutt, with over 200 street rods, customs and muscle cars expected to line the street for the club’s first show in two years.
Festivities begin Friday with a registration event at the Radisson Hotel. The show will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday on Broadway Street, and visitors are welcome free of charge.
Every year, the club sees enthusiasts from all over California congregate for the weekend event, but this year is expected to be the club’s largest with over 200 cars already registered.
The show will feature vendors, barbecue, an antique fair, raffles and live bands performing oldies. It will be the club’s first show since the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are just so excited, maybe even a little overwhelmed. This is probably going to be the biggest show we’ve ever had," said Ann McKindley, club president. "Everyone just seems so excited to get back out in the world. It’s going to be a wonderful show."
The Bent Axles Street Rod Club, which has a focus on pre-1973 vehicles, was founded as a nonprofit in 1980 in Santa Maria. Currently it has over 70 members.
This year, like most years, proceeds from the car show go to locals in need, with the club “adopting” two or three families in need, donating shoes, coats and toys, among other things. For the last several years, they have donated some of the raffle proceeds to local charities as well.
In the past, the club has been involved with the Special Olympics car show and the Cruise for Life cancer fundraiser, and has provided transportation for amputees to participate in the AmpSurf program in Pismo Beach. The club also sends care packages to troops overseas every month.
“Myself, I have a grandson named Drew Gibson. He’s stationed in Africa for the next nine months, so sending those packages for the troops is really special to me,” McKindley said. “I’ve been with this club 28 years; it’s like a family. It’s such a wonderful club that’s always there to support the community and each other.”
For more information about the club or to register for the show, visit www.bentaxles.wixsite.com/bentaxles.