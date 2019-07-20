You might say traffic was at a standstill Saturday — except for hundreds of people who strolled along and stopped to chat —on Broadway all the way from Clark Avenue to beyond Pinal Street in Old Orcutt.
A total of 207 cars, trucks and motorcycles parked along both sides and down the middle of Broadway and filled adjacent parking lots for the 39th annual Bent Axles Car Show.
The sky was clear, the sun was hot and barely a breeze stirred the air as car lovers of all ages circulated among customized and stock classic and antique vehicles as well as rat rods that rolled in from as far away as Los Angeles and the San Joaquin Valley.
Car owners sat in beach and director’s chairs in the shade from street trees and umbrellas to keep an eye on their vehicles but were more than willing to answer questions from spectators and offer tips to fellow car owners.
“This is what we call a kick-back car show,” said Ann McKindley, president of Bent Axles Car Club. “A lot of people have been coming to this car show for 25 years plus. We see the same faces over and over.
“But this year they’re having a show in Victoria, Canada, called Deuce Days — as in ‘Little Deuce Coupe.’ We lost about 17 cars to that. But this year we have five new ones that have never been here before.
“We don’t have any trophies,” she added. “We don’t want people competing against each other. We just come here and have fun.”
Car owners seemed to agree with McKindley’s assessment.
“It is laid-back,” said Brad Mickelson of Arroyo Grande, who was at the show for his second year — his car won the Best Rat Rod Award at the recent Pismo Beach car show. “There are plenty of cars and plenty of people, but you can walk around. It’s not like Pismo, where it’s so crowded it’s crazy.”
The L.A. Roadsters and the Road Kings car clubs from the Los Angeles area have been coming to the Bent Axles show for decades, and a small group from the L.A. Roadsters, all in high spirits, talked about why they keep coming back.
“There’s the fantastic coast weather,” said Randy Jordan, who lives in Visalia. “The people are wonderful, and the restaurants are great.”
Becky Miranda of Santa Clarita agreed: “The people here are very accommodating.”
“The food is the thing,” Jordan continued. “There are also the shops. My wife loves to shop. And it’s a club event — we come with all our friends.”
Ken Butler of Camarillo joked, “It’s the only time we get to criticize each other.”
Jordan said the club brought 10 cars because it has 10 members.
“Plus husbands, wives and girlfriends,” he added. “I brought my girlfriend this time [instead of my wife]. It’s nice because they happen to be the same person.”
Dave Torres of Santa Maria, who’s entered the car show about five times, was sitting in the shade beside his black-over-black 1969 Chevy Chevelle Super Sport with its hood up, displaying its 396-cubic-inch engine.
Torres said he previously entered a stock Chevy Nova in the show. He bought the Chevelle last year at the Barrett-Jackson auction in Las Vegas, although he went there to buy another Nova.
“This had the … things I wanted — the big-block [engine], the four-speed [transmission] and the positraction [rear end],” he said.
A number of the spectators said they keep coming back to the Bent Axles show for much the same reasons as the car owners.
“I’m starting my two-week vacation,” said Marty Zerinsky of the Los Angeles area. “I timed it so I could hit the show, then head on up the coast to Monterey, the Bay Area and on to Oregon.
“It’s just such a nice, mellow show,” he said. “Everyone — and I mean everyone — is so friendly. You just don’t encounter people like this where I live.”
Maria Anderson of Fresno said she didn’t know the car show was taking place.
“I just came to visit a friend here,” she said. “But this is really, really nice. I think I’ll be back.”