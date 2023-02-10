Righetti High School’s Benjamin Choi has been accepted to Johns Hopkins University where he will fulfill a lifetime goal of studying medicine.

Choi plans to become a neurosurgeon/neuroscientist and conduct clinical research on the side. Choi, who has a 4.93 GPA, received multiple scholarships to help pay for the experience.

“Johns Hopkins University has always been my dream school,’’ Choi said. “I have been planning to apply to Hopkins since my freshman year. Among many other factors, Johns Hopkins stood out to me in particular because of its exceptional research and premed culture. In addition to having the greatest annual university research funding in the nation 10 consecutive years, Hopkins also holds the title of having the largest proportion of its undergraduate students applying to medical school. I believe that Hopkins is the perfect environment for me to develop the necessary skillset and education to achieve my career endeavors.’’

