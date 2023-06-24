A series of weak upper-level low-pressure systems will travel southward along the Central California coastline and will continue to produce below-normal temperatures, night and morning marine low clouds, and increasing northwesterly winds during the afternoon through Wednesday.
A more robust upper-level low-pressure system will develop off the coastline Thursday and remain nearly stationary into Friday, creating a deep marine layer, decreasing winds, and little clearing along the coastline.
Low-marine clouds with pockets of fog and mist will greet Saturday and Sunday morning. Fresh to strong (19 to 31 mph) northwesterly winds will develop during the afternoon, producing clearing. This weekend’s high temperatures will reach the high-70s in the inland valleys (Santa Ynez) and the mid to high-60s in the coastal valleys (Santa Maria and Lompoc). The beaches will warm up to the low to mid-60s.
The long-range models indicate increasing northwesterly winds, clearing skies, and warmer temperatures starting next Sunday and continuing through the 4th of July.
An area of high pressure is expected to develop and strengthen over the Four Corners area by mid/late July, producing the first triple-digit temperatures of the year in the inland regions.
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
52/68 53/68 52/67 52/68 53/70 53/68 52/67 53/72
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
51/77 52/77 52/78 52/78 54/79 53/75 52/74 54/81
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
53/67 53/65 53/65 53/66 53/68 53/66 53/65 54/70
Last week’s gale-force northwesterly winds produced large amounts of upwelling. Consequently, seawater temperatures lowered to 51 degrees at the PG&E Diablo Canyon Waverider Buoy. Seawater temperatures will range between 51 and 54 degrees through Wednesday, increasing to 54 to 56 degrees on Thursday into Friday.
Fresh to strong (19 to 31 mph) northwesterly winds along the coastline will generate 4- to 6-foot northwesterly (300-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 11-second period) during the afternoon and night, decreasing to 3- to 5-feet during the morning.
This pattern will start Saturday and continue through Monday, building to 6- to 8-feet with the same period on Tuesday into Wednesday.
A 3- to 5-foot northwesterly swell (with an 8-to 12-second period) is forecast along our coastline on Thursday through Friday. Combined with this northwesterly swell will be 1-to 2-foot southern hemisphere (200-degree, deep-water) swell (with a 14- to 16-second period) on Wednesday through Friday.
This Date in Weather History (June 24):
1816 - The cold weather of early June finally gave way to several days of 90-degree heat in Massachusetts, including a reading of 99 degrees at Salem. (David Ludlum)
1924 - Six men at a rock quarry south of Winston-Salem, NC, sought shelter from a thunderstorm. The structure chosen contained a quantity of dynamite. Lightning struck a near-by tree causing the dynamite to explode.
John Lindsey’s is a retired PG&E’s Diablo Canyon marine meteorologist. Email him at JohnLindseyLosOsos@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @PGE_John.