'Being that bridge': Goodwill celebrates grand opening of new Lompoc Youth Center

When Shirley Monzon moved to Lompoc from Los Angeles in her late teens, she had no idea what career path she wanted to pursue.

It was during a routine job search that she said she came across the Youth Career Services program offered by Goodwill Industries of Ventura and Santa Barbara counties. After deciding to give the program a shot, she knew right away that she had done the right thing.

“The staff was very welcoming and friendly, and right off the bat you could tell all they wanted was for you to succeed,” she said.

Monzon, now 21, ultimately used the skills and connections she acquired through the program to land a fulfilling full-time job. She shared her story, including how Goodwill’s programs aided her in her journey, with dozens of community members Wednesday during a grand opening celebration for Goodwill’s new Lompoc Youth Center.

“I want to thank the whole [Goodwill] staff for making this possible and for still being my support system because even though I have a permanent position now, I am still part of the program and receive services,” she said. “You have all become a family to me, and without Goodwill I would not be where I am today. I cannot wait to see what my future holds.”