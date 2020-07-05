Being tested for COVID-19 fast, easy, almost painless; making appointment, getting result worse

As we walked, he said, “I’m not going to stop you. If you take it upon yourself to do that, I won’t stop you.”

He handed the vial to the medical technician, told me to take the seat and left. I pulled out my cellphone and opened the camera app, switching it to selfie mode.

As the swab hovered in front of my face , the med tech told me to pull my mask down to just below my nose. I pulled it down, the swab went in and around and around it went.

It felt like it had been dipped in cleanser and was scrubbing the surface of my brain. It rotated two or four times, then it was over.

“All done,” she said, handing me some information sheets. Twenty or 30 steps later I was back in the sunshine.

The results

Four days later, I got a text telling me my test result was available on the LHI website.

I went to the site to log in and — surprise! It didn’t like my password. After multiple attempts with multiple user names and passwords, I gave up and clicked on “I forgot my user name or password.”