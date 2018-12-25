A sweet treat is in store for those who attend the next “Food for Thought” Speakers Series program in the Neal Taylor Nature Center at Cachuma Lake Recreation Area.
Jim Rice, co-founder of the Lompoc Valley Beekeepers Association and a University of California Cooperative Extension certified master gardener, will talk about bees and beekeeping from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 6.
Comb honey will be available for tasting at Rice’s program that will cover the origin of the honey bee, beehive social structure, how to become a beekeeper and the challenges of modern beekeeping.
Those who attend can talk about bees with Rice during a meet-and-greet session with light refreshments after his presentation, a Nature Center spokeswoman said.
The lecture is free, but the county charges a fee of $10 per vehicle to enter Cachuma Lake Recreation Area.
The Neal Taylor Nature Center, located in a picturesque old ranch house, offers displays about the local valley and mountain environments that are for all ages, emphasizing hands-on exhibits for children.
Developed and operated by a corps of volunteers, the Nature Center & Gift Store is regularly open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, and admission is free.
For more information, visit www.clnaturecenter.org.