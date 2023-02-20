2018 Beard-A-Reno judging
A judge uses a bright flashlight as he judges the beard of Alek Grietens, the evetual winner of the blackest beard category, during the 2018 Elks Rodeo Beard-A-Reno dinner at the Santa Maria Elks Lodge. Signups started Monday for the 2023 edition of the hairy contest.

 Frank Cowan, Contributor

Signups for the 61st annual Beard-A-Reno Contest kicked off festivities for the 80th annual Santa Maria Elks Rodeo on Monday, but those interested in the pursuit of a hirsute prize have until early April to sign up, said Chairman Chuck Biely.

Entrants can register for the competition at the Elks Rodeo Office at 2325 Skyway Drive, Suite H, in Santa Maria up until 5 p.m. Friday, April 7, Biely said.

Winners in each of seven whisker-growing categories will receive their awards — custom-made silver belt buckles — at the official dinner at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, May 20.

County Reporter/Associate Editor

Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley. Follow him on Twitter @MHodgsonSYVNews.

