Don't miss the second of three forums hosted tonight by the League of Women Voters Santa Maria Valley showcasing local races in November's election.
Tonight's forum will feature candidates for the 35th State Assembly seat, with the Santa Maria Times, Santa Maria Valley and Lompoc Valley chambers as co-sponsors. It starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Betteravia Government Center, 511 E. Lakeside Parkway, in Santa Maria.
Republican incumbent Jordan Cunningham and Democratic challenger Bill Ostrander will introduce themselves and their platforms, respond to questions from the audience posed by the League of Women Voters moderator and then sum up their positions.
Cunningham is a former prosecutor and Templeton Unified School District trustee who was elected to office in November 2016 after former Assemblyman Katcho Achadjian termed out.
Ostrander is a hay farmer who served as a legislative consultant at the local, state and federal levels and decided to enter the race to demonstrate the way he believes all campaigns should be run.
As assemblyman, Cunningham has promoted local economic development through small-business owners, pushed for improved safety on highways 41 and 46 and sought to reverse the rise of human trafficking and gang crimes.
He has advocated stronger background checks for ride-share drivers and sought to insulate the Central Coast economy from the future closure of Diablo Canyon Power Plant.
Ostrander is a longtime advocate for campaign finance reform who is running on what he says is a nonpartisan platform that would improve residents’ lives at both the state and local level.
He believes health care should be a right, not a privilege, and the state should improve access to affordable post-secondary education and vocational studies in high schools and community colleges and provide a universal preschool.