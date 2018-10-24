Superheroes, princesses and their families are invited to go "Batty" at the Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum on Sunday, Oct. 28, during the organization's annual Halloween party.
As part of the Museum's annual "Batty Ball" Halloween party, boys and ghouls of all ages will have the opportunity to decorate pumpkins, make Halloween crafts, play games and participate in an interactive science experiment. Families are encouraged to come in costume and participate in the "Gone Batty" costume contest.
"With its themed exhibits and festive decorations, the Discovery Museum is the perfect place for families to have a fun and safe Halloween party," Program Director Amy Blasco said. "We love seeing kids and parents dressed up and spending time together!"
For older children, the Discovery Museum will transform their Makerspace into a Halloween puzzle room and science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics (STEAM) lab featuring mystery messages and spooky cardboard creations.
The event runs from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday and is free for Discovery Museum members, or $6 per person for non-members. A limited number of pumpkins will be available; families are encouraged to bring their own as well.
The Discovery Museum is located at 705 S. McClelland St. in Santa Maria and is open Tuesday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, from noon to 4 p.m.