Second-graders from Battles School in Santa Maria got to experience a wildlife cruise with Cachuma Lake naturalist Rosie Bishop, as the reservoir reached nearly 70-percent capacity on Friday.
This month, thanks to recurring rainstorms, Cachuma added 13,915 acre-feet.
As of Friday morning, Cachuma was holding 69.9 percent of its 193,305 acre-foot capacity at 135,090 acre-feet.
An acre-foot is approximately 326,000 gallons, or enough to meet the average yearly water needs of about six people in most urban settings.
Even if the rains cease today, runoff will still be pouring into the rivers, creeks and reservoirs for weeks to come.
Water was flowing into the Santa Ynez River from Gibraltar Reservoir at a rate of about 632 cubic feet per second Friday.
But by the time the river reached Cachuma Lake, it was flowing at a rate of more than 941 cubic feet per second as a result of runoff joining the stream along the way.