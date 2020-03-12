Basinwide Air Control Council meeting canceled

South Central Coast Basinwide Air Control Council meeting set for March 18 in the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District office in Santa Barbara has been canceled.
Lorena Saldana, executive assistant and board clerk for the Santa Barbara County APCD, said the meeting was canceled “out of an abundance of caution regarding concerns about the coronavirus.”
Saldana said the next council meeting will take place later in the second quarter of the year.
Mike Hodgson
County Reporter/Associate Editor
Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley. Follow him on Twitter @MHodgsonSYVNews.
