Bars, gyms, museums, hotels cleared to reopen Friday in Santa Barbara County

Neighboring San Luis Obispo County also approved the reopening of the same sectors, effective Friday.

Reopening guidelines

Santa Barbara County businesses in the approved sectors wishing to reopen or remain open are required to complete an attestation on the county's website, certifying their ability to meet certain safety requirements outlined by the California Department of Public Health.

They include requirements for social distancing, screening procedures, extra employee training, frequent sanitation and limited in-house capacity.

Martinez said she already was following reopening guidelines released by the Anytime Fitness franchise, so she was prepared to begin filling out paperwork on recoverysbc.org once the county posted industry-specific rules.

While some of the state-outlined regulations matched what she already had in place, some were a surprise, such as the requirement for masks to be worn by both staff and visitors using the gym.