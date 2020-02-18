You are the owner of this article.
3 barrels of crude oil spill from facility near Mission Hills
3 barrels of crude oil spill from facility near Mission Hills

021820 Mission Hills Oil Spill

About one barrel of crude oil flows out of an oil facility near Calle Lindero and Rucker Road in Mission Hills after three barrels spilled there about 7:40 p.m. Tuesday. 

 Mike Hodgson

Three barrels of oil spilled Tuesday night from oil facilities near the intersection of Calle Lindero and Rucker Road in the Mission Hills area of the Lompoc Valley, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Two barrels of oil were held within a containment area, but one barrel overflowed and is currently static and there is no threat to the public, said County Fire spokesman Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.

County Fire received several reports of a strong smell of rotten eggs and hot tar in the area about 7:43 p.m. and sent one engine from Vandenberg Village to investigate, Bertucelli said.

The engine crew discovered the spill and contacted County Fire’s Hazardous Materials Unit for advice on mitigating the spill, he said.

Mitigation measures are currently underway, and the engine crew will remain on the scene to assist in the efforts, Bertucelli said.

County Reporter/Associate Editor

Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley. Follow him on Twitter @MHodgsonSYVNews.

