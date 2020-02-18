3 barrels of crude oil spill from facility near Mission Hills

Three barrels of oil spilled Tuesday night from oil facilities near the intersection of Calle Lindero and Rucker Road in the Mission Hills area of the Lompoc Valley, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Two barrels of oil were held within a containment area, but one barrel overflowed and is currently static and there is no threat to the public, said County Fire spokesman Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.

County Fire received several reports of a strong smell of rotten eggs and hot tar in the area about 7:43 p.m. and sent one engine from Vandenberg Village to investigate, Bertucelli said.

The engine crew discovered the spill and contacted County Fire’s Hazardous Materials Unit for advice on mitigating the spill, he said.

Mitigation measures are currently underway, and the engine crew will remain on the scene to assist in the efforts, Bertucelli said.

