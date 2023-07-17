Leyva Elizabeth Oregel.jpg

The body of Leyva Elizabeth Oregel, 32, was found inside a vehicle in the San Ysidro District, near a border entry point, in San Diego at around 12:30 a.m. July 4.

 Contributed

The Guadalupe Union School District and the Kiwanis Club of Guadalupe are partnering to put on a barbecue fundraiser Thursday to help raise funds for the family of a Guadalupe woman who was killed in San Diego earlier this month.

The body of Leyva Elizabeth Oregel Garcia, 32, was found inside a vehicle in the San Ysidro District, near a border entry point, in San Diego early on July 4.

Detectives in San Diego determined Oregel Garcia was killed via blunt force trauma to her upper body and named Oregel Garcia’s husband, German Armando Luna Salazar, a suspect in the killing, according to the San Diego Police Department.

KM Fundraiser.jpg
