Santa Maria Police are investigating a Well Fargo bank robbery that occurred Friday in which a man reportedly got away with around $10,000, according to emergency scanner traffic.
Officers received reports just before 10:30 a.m. of a bank robbery that had just occurred at Wells Fargo in the 1400 flock of South Broadway. Upon arrival, officers began looking for the suspect, a white male believed to be in his 60s and wearing a baseball cap, according to Lt. Russ Mengel.
The suspect reportedly fled the scene on foot, Mengel said. Officers searched east and west of the shopping center on South Broadway for the robbery suspect, then expanded their search to neighborhoods around the center. They have yet to locate the suspect.
Police estimate that about 20 patrons were inside the business during the incident.
Mengel noted that the suspect, who appeared to have acted alone in the incident, didn't brandish any weapons or show any violent behavior during the robbery but said "details of what specifically occurred during the robbery are still being sorted out." He added that officers have yet to confirm the exact amount of cash taken during the incident, but said it was "a significant amount of money that was reported [stolen.]"
Officers were on scene for about two hours to process the crime scene.
Employees have taped signs on the front door entrance encouraging patrons to visit another bank branch: "We are unexpectedly closed due to an emergency and will reopen as soon as possible. Please use our Wells Fargo ATMs located outside this branch of visit the nearest Wells Fargo branch located at 407 E. Main St., Santa Maria. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause."
As of 1:15 p.m., a representative from Wells Fargo confirmed that the bank will reopen at 2 p.m. Friday.
Police were able to obtain footage of the suspect caught on tape from the bank's surveillance camera, and are seeking additional information from the public.
"We'll continue searching through video camera footage from any and all surrounding businesses and [residential neighborhoods,] who can provide us with crucial evidence that caught something in that time frame," Mengel said. "Technology plays a very important role in these investigations."
Mengel noted that Friday's incident was the first bank robbery in town in over a year.
Officers responded to a bank robbery at Wells Fargo on South Broadway, suspect photos are attached. Anybody with information about the suspects a contact at SMPDHQ at area code 805-928-3781 extension 2277 pic.twitter.com/nZs1jrgDiQ— Santa Maria Police (@SMPDHQ) October 26, 2018
I’m at the 1400 blk of S Broadway in front of the Wells Fargo where @SMPDHQ Lt. Russ Mengel tells us there’s a bank #robbery that occurred, can’t confirm exact amt of money stolen. Suspect caught on camera described as white male estimated in his 60s. @SantaMariaTimes #santamaria pic.twitter.com/i0bfL08mYb— Gina Kim (@gina_k210) October 26, 2018
Last robbery that occurred in town was well over a year ago according to Lt Mengel. #santamaria police started looking at camera systems from other surrounding businesses at 1400 S Broadway. Officers searching nearby neighborhoods now for suspect who fled on foot @SantaMariaTimes pic.twitter.com/hL5C7jYM38— Gina Kim (@gina_k210) October 26, 2018
#santamaria Wells Fargo will he closed for the next 2 hours until officers are done interviewing all patrons and other witnesses inside at the time of the #robbery. @SantaMariaTimes police believe some patrons might’ve not even noticed what was happening at the time. pic.twitter.com/egngjDsGrf— Gina Kim (@gina_k210) October 26, 2018
No known threats to public safety at this time. They don’t believe the #robbery suspect actually brandished any weapon or used physical violence for the incident. @SantaMariaTimes #santamaria #wellsfargo pic.twitter.com/h3gSUXvBSA— Gina Kim (@gina_k210) October 26, 2018
They’ll start w fingerprints, process crime scene check surfaces, potential DNA evidence or anything susp may have dropped or touched when he fled area. Scene is clearing up and now PD are wrapping up their processing. Now time to book evidence @SantaMariaTimes #santamaria pic.twitter.com/QZGQwpVj3N— Gina Kim (@gina_k210) October 26, 2018