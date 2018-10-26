Try 1 month for 99¢

Santa Maria Police are investigating a Well Fargo bank robbery that occurred Friday in which a man reportedly got away with around $10,000, according to emergency scanner traffic.

Officers received reports just before 10:30 a.m. of a bank robbery that had just occurred at Wells Fargo in the 1400 flock of South Broadway. Upon arrival, officers began looking for the suspect, a white male believed to be in his 60s and wearing a baseball cap, according to Lt. Russ Mengel.

The suspect reportedly fled the scene on foot, Mengel said. Officers searched east and west of the shopping center on South Broadway for the robbery suspect, then expanded their search to neighborhoods around the center. They have yet to locate the suspect.

Police estimate that about 20 patrons were inside the business during the incident. 

Mengel noted that the suspect, who appeared to have acted alone in the incident, didn't brandish any weapons or show any violent behavior during the robbery but said "details of what specifically occurred during the robbery are still being sorted out." He added that officers have yet to confirm the exact amount of cash taken during the incident, but said it was "a significant amount of money that was reported [stolen.]"

Officers were on scene for about two hours to process the crime scene.

Employees have taped signs on the front door entrance encouraging patrons to visit another bank branch: "We are unexpectedly closed due to an emergency and will reopen as soon as possible. Please use our Wells Fargo ATMs located outside this branch of visit the nearest Wells Fargo branch located at 407 E. Main St., Santa Maria. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause."

As of 1:15 p.m., a representative from Wells Fargo confirmed that the bank will reopen at 2 p.m. Friday.

Police were able to obtain footage of the suspect caught on tape from the bank's surveillance camera, and are seeking additional information from the public. 

"We'll continue searching through video camera footage from any and all surrounding businesses and [residential neighborhoods,] who can provide us with crucial evidence that caught something in that time frame," Mengel said. "Technology plays a very important role in these investigations." 

Mengel noted that Friday's incident was the first bank robbery in town in over a year.

Gina Kim covers crime and courts for Santa Maria Times. Follow her on Twitter @gina_k210

