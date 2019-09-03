One of Lompoc’s oldest financial institutions, one that traces its roots back more than a century, is set to formally close up shop this fall.
Bank of America, located at 215 North H St., will close its doors for the final time Nov. 5. While the loss will surely be felt by the bank’s local customers, who will have to travel at a minimum to Santa Maria or Goleta to step inside one of the bank’s financial centers, many other longtime residents are lamenting the move due to its historical significance.
The bank traces its lineage at least as far back as the early 20th century, when it was the First National Bank of Lompoc. In 1921, that bank was sold and became the Bank of Italy. Seven years later it transitioned to Bank of America and occupied a space within what is now the Lilly Building at the northwest corner of Ocean Avenue and H Street before moving midcentury to its current location.
“It’s a piece of Lompoc going away — again,” said Karen Paaske, president of the Lompoc Valley Historical Society.
The decision to close the Lompoc branch was driven by a decline in in-branch transactions, according to Bank of America spokeswoman Colleen Haggerty, who noted that customers are increasingly doing their traditional banking outside of financial centers.
“For example, presently 78% of all deposits at Bank of America are made outside the four walls of a traditional branch, via mobile or ATM,” Haggerty said, noting that the decision to shutter a branch “is never an easy one.”
Haggerty noted that the closure will not impact client accounts, which will remain accessible at the full-service ATM that the company is planning to keep on site.
The move continues a trend as several national banks over the past couple years have begun eliminating physical branches as they push more business online and through mobile apps.
Bank of America began notifying its customers of the impending Lompoc closure in late July.
Joan Edman was among those customers who were surprised and dismayed by the decision.
Edman, who grew up in the Santa Ynez Valley, has lived with her husband in Lompoc for 51 years. She said she remembers many locals, including a number of farmers, utilizing the bank in the mid-1900s for home and business loans.
“It’s been around for a long, long time and really helped a lot of farmers and a lot of families in the city of Lompoc,” she said.
Paaske, who is also a customer of the bank, said she has worked out an agreement with the bank's management to have any historically significant items donated to the Lompoc Valley Historical Society for preservation.
“Who knows what’s in their attic?” she said. “We’re certainly more than happy to have that kind of thing from any business in town.”
One of the bank’s managers for many years in the mid-20th century was the late George Cotsenmoyer, who also served as Lompoc’s mayor from 1972 to 1973 and was honored by the Lompoc Chamber as the Lompoc Valley’s man of the year in 1969. Cotsenmoyer died in 2004.
It was those personal community connections to the bank that made it stand out, Edman said.
“It’s sad to see it go,” she said. “I go in there and a lot of our farmworkers are in there on Fridays with their paychecks and there’s a lot of foot traffic, so I can’t imagine what these people are going to do if they have to travel [outside the city to bank]. I just hate to see it close. They have an excellent staff there and they’re all really nice.”