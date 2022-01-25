Bands interested in playing in Santa Maria’s Summer Concerts in the Park are invited by the Recreation and Parks Department to submit applications by 5 p.m. March 4.
Family-friendly acts from a variety of genres are encouraged to submit an application via email to rpinfo@cityofsantamaria.com, or in-person to the parks department office at 615 S. McClelland St.
Santa Maria’s 17th annual free concert series will run on Sundays from July to September at various city parks.
Questions may be directed to the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.