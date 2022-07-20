The Santa Maria Elks Lodge held a Veterans Stand Down event Wednesday, donating $1,500 to help members of local nonprofit Band of Brothers travel to Texas to bury one of their own.
More than 200 local veterans and those working with related nonprofits gathered for a luncheon hosted at the lodge hall, 1309 N. Bradley Road.
During the event, the Elks donated funds to Band of Brothers — a local nonprofit that supports veterans through team building, mentorship and 24/7 response services — in the wake of the July 2 shooting death of Navy veteran Gerald Williams.
Williams, 55, died after being shot at 9:24 p.m. in the 200 block of East Main Street, in front of Louie B’s Bar, according to Santa Maria Police Lt. Russ Mengel.
Mengel said first responders, including police, firefighters and paramedics, provided immediate aid to Williams before transporting him to a local hospital, where he died.
Ron Tutay, 27, of Washington, was later arrested on suspicion of murder, illegal possession of a firearm and drug charges.
Williams was a resident of Camp Flores, the Band of Brothers property located at 400 W. Church St. in Santa Maria where veterans facing homelessness, addiction or other ailments can rebound.
"Gerald Williams lived in our home. He was one of us," said Steve Baird, Band of Brothers founder. "This weekend, we are going to make the trip, 24 hours straight to Dallas — just outside of — so that he can be buried near his home."
Williams' funeral costs were not able to be paid for by the military, so Band of Brothers — with help from the donation by the Elks Lodge — are helping to give Williams the burial he wanted. According to Baird, the nonprofit will meet his only daughter in Texas for a burial service this weekend.
Besides running Camp Flores, Band of Brothers holds softball, bowling and pool events to build camaraderie and conducts outreach to area veterans.
"Our honor runs deep," Baird said. "What makes this organization special is the people who work hard. We've lived these experiences and we honor our veterans."
The Elks also donated $1,500 to New Life K9s and Mission Cars — two other veterans nonprofits on the Central Coast.
New Life K9s helps prison inmates train dogs as a way to aid and support veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder, among other conditions. Mission Cars repairs and resells donated vehicles to fund veteran-related projects.
The majority of the funds for the lodge's Veterans Stand Down event came from a $10,000 grant from the Elks National Foundation.
"With COVID, everything really slowed down. When we saw the grant opportunity, we wanted to open our doors to our local veterans," said Phil Daighton, lodge secretary. "Veterans are one of our most important communities."
According to Daighton, nearly 700 of the more than 3,000 members of the Elks Lodge are veterans.
The Veterans Stand Down event was a first at the Elks Lodge, but plans are in place for similar events on Sept. 28 and Nov. 30.
For more information about the Santa Maria Elks Lodge, visit www.facebook.com/SantaMariaElksLodge/. For more information about Band of Brothers, visit www.facebook.com/EchoGroup805/.