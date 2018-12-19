Authorities have identified a Bakersfield driver who was killed Dec. 12 in a fiery head-on collision with a semitruck on Highway 166 east of Santa Maria.
The driver was identified as 41-year-old Heather Sevier, of Bakersfield, according to the California Highway Patrol.
At about 1:54 a.m. on Dec. 12, California Highway Patrol officers responded to a report of a traffic collision on Highway 166 west of Cottonwood Canyon Road. Sevier was traveling eastbound on Highway 166 when her 1996 Ford F250 pickup truck drifted into the westbound traffic lane for unknown reasons, according to CHP reports.
The driver in the second vehicle, identified as 31-year-old Miguel Ayala Jr., 31, of Shafter, was driving his 2013 Peterbuilt semitruck westbound on the highway when he saw Sevier drift into his lane.
Ayala slowed down, according to the CHP, but was unable to avoid colliding head-on with Sevier's car. Ayala's vehicle reportedly went off the roadway where it rolled onto its side, coming to rest south of the westbound traffic lane.
Sevier's truck also went off the roadway before rolling onto its side and coming to rest south of the westbound traffic lane of Highway 166 where it caught on fire, said the CHP.
Sevier was declared dead at the scene. Ayala was uninjured and refused medical treatment. Both drivers were wearing seat belts.
Ayala's semitruck was loaded with crude oil, but none of it spilled during the crash. A tank did rupture shortly afterward when crews attempted to move the vehicle, and an unknown amount of crude oil spilled onto the roadway and surrounding soil. Caltrans was also dispatched to the scene to assist with cleanup efforts.
No arrests were made in the incident.