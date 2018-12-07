Police have identified the homicide victim who was found with multiple gunshot wounds late Thursday night in northwest Santa Maria.
The male decedent has been identified as 21-year-old Vicente De Jesus Medina Guerrero, of Bakersfield. His next of kin has been notified.
No arrests have been made, and Santa Maria Police officials are seeking information from anyone with knowledge of the shooting.
Responding to the area of Blosser Road and West Bunny Avenue at approximately 10:26 p.m., Santa Maria Police and Fire crews discovered Guerrero, who had multiple gunshot wounds. Efforts to stabilize Guerrero were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
With 24 days left in 2018, Thursday's shooting death marks the sixth homicide of the year in the city.
Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call the department's Detective Bureau at 805-928-3781, ext. 2278. The tip line also can be reached by dialing 805-928-3781, ext. 2677.