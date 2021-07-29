Youth in grades K-12 are invited to receive backpacks filled with school supplies during giveaway events in Santa Maria and Lompoc over the next week, with COVID-19 vaccines also available for residents 12 and older.
The first event will take place at the Santa Maria Fairpark from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, followed by an additional event from 2 to 6 p.m. on Aug. 6 at Lompoc Valley Medical Center.
The Pfizer vaccine, the only vaccine approved for residents under the age of 18, will be available for free at the event. All residents age 12 and older are currently eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, regardless of documentation status.
Interpretation also will be available in Spanish and Mixteco. Backpacks will be given out while supplies last.
Attendees are not required to get a vaccine in order to receive a backpack. However, eligible residents who have not yet received the vaccine are highly encouraged to do so.
Just 34% of Santa Barbara County residents ages 12 to 15 are fully vaccinated, the lowest rate of all eligible age groups, according to county public health data.
The event is hosted by Mixteco Indigena Community Organizing Project (MICOP), Central Coast Alliance United for a Sustainable Economy (CAUSE) and the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.