Thousands of parents and students attended Back-to-School Night at Pioneer Valley High School, Righetti High School and Santa Maria High School on Thursday.

Families got a chance to experience a student’s schedule, meet staff, teachers, and members of the administration. Teachers were also available to answer questions about course expectations and academic progress.

“It’s important for the teachers to know that I’m invested in my kids’ education and success,’’ said Righetti mom Shellene Moffett, who attended with her daughter Madilynn and son Zack.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you