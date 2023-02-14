Tara Gomez, of Camin’s 2 Dream winery, left, pours wine for Lindy Willingham of Woodland Hills, winemaker at Little Red Head Wines, on Saturday during the Garagiste Festival at the Solvang Veterans Memorial Hall.
Hundreds turned out Saturday afternoon for the 9th annual Garagiste Wine Festival in Solvang where more than 30 small-production winemakers from throughout Santa Barbara County offered attendees sips of more than 75 varieties and styles wine.
The sold-out event welcomed 32 wineries and over 300 attendees, according to a festival spokeswoman, who noted that "everybody had fun as they discovered a bunch of under-the-radar micro-wineries."
The weekend event kicked off Friday night with a traditional Santa Maria-style barbecue dinner buffet paired with tastings from regional artisan winemakers that Saturday was followed by the widely-attended Grand Tasting at the Solvang Veterans Memorial Hall.
"In addition to all the new and returning wineries, we were thrilled and honored to have several legends of the Santa Barbara wine industry in attendance as consumers," said festival co-founder Douglas Minnick.
The event, dubbed "Southern Exposure," is one of four California-based wine festivals produced by Garagiste Events each year in an effort to fundraise for the Garagiste Festival Scholarship fund, a nonprofit which benefits the Wine and Viticulture Department at California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo.
