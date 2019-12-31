Back in business? Mental health organization looking to lease Lompoc Champion Center

After sitting dormant for over two years, the building that most recently housed the Lompoc Champion Center soon could be back in business.
Crestwood Behavioral Health, a Sacramento-based organization that provides mental health rehabilitation services, has reached a preliminary agreement with Lompoc Valley Medical Center to explore leasing the Champion Center property at 303 South C St.
Crestwood intends to use the property in much the same way LVMC did when it operated the Champion Center from August 2014 to June 2017 — as a facility to provide mental health treatment through various programs.
Patricia Blum, the executive vice president of programs for Crestwood, said her organization began looking at the Champion Center in spring 2017 after being referred to the site by Santa Barbara County officials. At that time, Crestwood was viewed as an option to keep the Champion Center in operation, but LVMC leaders — citing heavy financial losses — shut down the facility just a couple months after Crestwood’s initial visit.
“Ever since then, we have always thought this was the perfect site for these types of services,” said Blum, who was among the Crestwood team members who visited the site in 2017. “So I'm thrilled that … if it keeps going in the direction it's going, that we get to open these services in the community, which I do think are sorely needed.”
Crestwood’s proposed use for the site was publicly revealed during a community meeting Dec. 18 at LVMC.
According to that meeting’s presentation, which was led by Blum, Crestwood plans to renovate the interior of the building to fit its needs. Those renovations would include the creation of "homelike, therapeutic environments with serenity rooms, libraries, living rooms, comfort rooms and dining rooms," according to the presentation.
Crestwood claimed the transition would create more than 75 permanent jobs, while also providing what the organization says are much-needed services.
Crestwood operates 34 programs across the state and serves children and adults. Blum noted that the types of services offered by Crestwood — longer stays, more structured support — aren’t offered in Santa Barbara, Ventura or San Luis Obispo counties.
“So the need is definitely there, regionally,” she said.
Several residents attended the Dec. 18 meeting, and some of them raised concerns about aspects of Crestwood’s plans, including parking and security issues.
In response to those concerns, the Crestwood team pointed out that clients will not be wandering around the neighborhood, as they will be supervised and activities will be scheduled with an intentional focus. Further, according to Crestwood, entrances will be locked and cameras will monitor the site’s exterior.
Blum also noted that plans will include specific parking areas for employees.
The facility, if it opens, would serve people in and around the Lompoc community with mental health issues such as depression, bipolar disease, and schizoaffective and similar disorders. Clients will be screened by Crestwood — including a doctor, psychiatrist and clinician — and the county that referred the client.
The program will not accept anyone requiring drug or alcohol treatment, and violent criminals also will not be admitted, according to Crestwood.
A day after the community meeting, the LVMC board of directors met in closed session and authorized the execution of a nonbinding Letter of Intent, or LOI, with Crestwood to further explore leasing the property.
Two sections of the LOI were added in direct response to the concerns raised by community members: One section addressed the daily presence of a security officer, and the other addressed the development and implementation of parking mitigation policies if parking becomes an issue in the neighborhood.
“It is anticipated that the lease would be executed in mid-to-late February 2020, and that Crestwood would likely begin operating its [Mental Health Rehabilitation Center] within eight months thereafter,” read a portion of a statement from LVMC CEO Steve Popkin.
Blum, who expressed excitement about the potential of the partnership with LVMC, said it was a “credit to the Lompoc community” that so many people showed up for the December meeting, which took place a week before Christmas.
While Blum acknowledged the concerns that people shared, she said she was encouraged by all the positive feedback she received.
“There were several retired social workers and local people who were saying they know how needed these services are,” she said. “And then there were a couple families who got up and spoke about their family members having to travel long distances to get these services. So, it was a very passionate community meeting. It was very positive.”
For more information on Crestwood, which was founded in 1968, visit https://crestwoodbehavioralhealth.com.
For more on LVMC, visit https://lompocvmc.com.
Willis Jacobson covers the city of Lompoc for Lee Central Coast Newspapers. Follow him on Twitter @WJacobsonLR.