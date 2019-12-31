Back in business? Mental health organization looking to lease Lompoc Champion Center

“Ever since then, we have always thought this was the perfect site for these types of services,” said Blum, who was among the Crestwood team members who visited the site in 2017. “So I'm thrilled that … if it keeps going in the direction it's going, that we get to open these services in the community, which I do think are sorely needed.”

Crestwood’s proposed use for the site was publicly revealed during a community meeting Dec. 18 at LVMC.

According to that meeting’s presentation, which was led by Blum, Crestwood plans to renovate the interior of the building to fit its needs. Those renovations would include the creation of "homelike, therapeutic environments with serenity rooms, libraries, living rooms, comfort rooms and dining rooms," according to the presentation.

Crestwood claimed the transition would create more than 75 permanent jobs, while also providing what the organization says are much-needed services.

Crestwood operates 34 programs across the state and serves children and adults. Blum noted that the types of services offered by Crestwood — longer stays, more structured support — aren’t offered in Santa Barbara, Ventura or San Luis Obispo counties.

“So the need is definitely there, regionally,” she said.