Skateboarders young and older dropped in at the annual Lompoc skateboard competition Saturday at College Park where hundreds of spectators turned out to witness creative runs and impressive tricks.
The dozens of registered competitors were greeted by clear, sunny skies in an event that Johanna Kinard, Lompoc Recreation coordinator, called a success.
“We had an awesome turnout this past weekend for the Lompoc Parks and Recreation Annual Skateboard Competition, and we were so happy to welcome competitors of a wide range of ages and experience levels," she said.