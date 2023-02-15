021523 SMHS Hernandez 01

Santa Maria High School alum Jeremiah Hernandez spoke to current students at his alma mater. Hernandez has gone on to a successful academic career at Cal Poly. 

 Contributed

Santa Maria High School alum Jeremiah Hernandez knows more than a thing or two about paying it forward when it comes to the younger generation.

Hernandez spent some time speaking to Santa Maria High Chicano/Latino Studies and US History classes about how he became an award-winning scholar at Allan Hancock College and Cal Poly. Hernandez focused on the positive steps he took to make him academically and personally successful after high school.

The students found the motivational talks engaging and quickly related to the struggles of first-generation college students like Hernandez.

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you