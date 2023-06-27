Awakening Giantz has a motto: "Family doesn't stop at 18.”
That's the common phrase amongst the local nonprofit that works with foster youth in Santa Maria. The organization is "creating a sense of home for people who haven't had that before," according to Executive Director Jojo Murdock, who is a former foster youth herself.
“We are creating a network that feels safe and it’s a network of people in our community that are willing to kind of stand in the gaps as these young people are transitioning from being in the system into our community,” said Murdock. “Awakening Giantz really represents a healthy way to connect with one another and really wants to focus on wellness.”
The organization aims to support young adults that are exiting or have been impacted by the foster system, recognized as "Giantz" by the group. One of the regular events that takes place is the monthly family dinner, sponsored by local groups and businesses. In May, which has become known as "Foster Care Awareness Month," Nena’s Kitchen in Orcutt sponsored the dinner.
“We call them family dinners as a chance to be able to show that you don't stop needing family at 18 and it gives everybody a chance to check in with each other,” said Murdock. “Usually that's when I do some coaching or some mentoring and I kind of go around to everyone and check in.”
Murdock says the organization provides “thriving opportunities” for youth grown out of foster care versus solely “surviving opportunities.” This includes workshops such as “The Art of Interviewing,” where participants not only learned about the job interviewing process, but were connected directly with managers to understand what was required and it led to some participants obtaining jobs.
“We do workshops usually about once a month that are around skill building, that are focused on taking a person from surviving to thriving,” said Murdock. “Usually we're working on skills that are not just things you need to survive, because I feel like a lot of times for foster youth that's sort of the bar everybody sets and they connect them with survival resources, so we’re really trying to look above and beyond that”
Participants of the organizations, according to Murdock, have also been connected with national resources, like One Simple Wish, Project Glimmer and various forms of career coaching providing them with “not just that they need, but what they want.”
Currently in the works is the development of a new program through the organization called Leadership Academy. Which, according to Murdock, will be pairing Giantz with business partners around the community that will provide safe locations for mentoring and coaching about aspects in leadership on a monthly basis.
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
Awakening Giantz officially launched in May of 2022, but the sense of community started back in 2018 with the start of social gatherings. Murdock says sometimes current gatherings are done through potluck style dinners. Donations of food dishes and decor are always welcomed.
Murdock states that this year 36 young adults aging out of foster care graduated from high schools in Santa Barbara County and a “hard question” a lot of them were facing was who was their safe adult? And who are they connecting with?
“The question now is how can they connect with us?" Murdock asked. "Now they can connect with a group of people who they know have been through it. They can connect with a group of people that are creating a network for them with other business leaders and that’s something we sort of seen come out of this.
"A lot of small businesses have come up out of the woodworks to support us doing this work because we didn't have a budget. We did garage sales and bake sales to earn our money.”
Murdock says the act of the community stepping up has shown these young adults who thought there was a community that didn’t love or support them actually do.
“They have begun to see and feel wanted and feel like they belong and I think that’s something beautiful that really represents what Santa Maria is,” said Murdock. “This Is still happening, it's not just in movies. It’s a hard reality of what we have to deal with, but the silver lining is that we can all come together as a community to help turn things around.”
April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com.