Awakening Giantz has a motto: "Family doesn't stop at 18.”

That's the common phrase amongst the local nonprofit that works with foster youth in Santa Maria. The organization is "creating a sense of home for people who haven't had that before," according to Executive Director Jojo Murdock, who is a former foster youth herself.

“We are creating a network that feels safe and it’s a network of people in our community that are willing to kind of stand in the gaps as these young people are transitioning from being in the system into our community,” said Murdock. “Awakening Giantz really represents a healthy way to connect with one another and really wants to focus on wellness.”

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers

April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com

0
0
0
0
0