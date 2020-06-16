Avila fire contained at 20% after burning 400 acres near Pismo Beach

A fast-moving vegetation fire that burned more than 400 acres near Pismo Beach and closed both lanes of Highway 101 on Monday now is 20% contained, according to Cal Fire.
The Avila fire was reported along the east side of Highway 101 near Gragg Canyon Ranch area shortly before 3 p.m. Monday and quickly spread across hundreds of acres, threatening at least 100 homes and structures near Pismo Beach city limits, according to Cal Fire spokesman Adan Orozco.
An evacuation advisory ordered for the Pismo Height area was canceled Monday evening, and both lanes of Highway 101 reopened shortly after 8 p.m. Closures of the Highway 101 northbound of-ramps for Spyglass and Avila Beach drives still were in effect Tuesday morning.
Crews remain on scene and continue to snuff out hot spots, although fires continue to burn within the perimeter, said Orozco, adding a timeline for full containment has yet to be determined.
All lanes of U.S. 101 were reopened early Tuesday after a fast-moving wildfire closed the highway and threatened dozens of homes.
No structures were damaged and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
After breaking out Monday afternoon, the blaze spread through rugged terrain and up the hills overlooking Pismo Beach.
Crews responded immediately with two fixed-wing air tankers, dropping pink Phos-chek along the hillside and near homes.
Additionally, 42 engines, 10 hand crews, four helicopters, two water tenders and seven bulldozers responded to the fire.
Up to 300 personnel were called out from agencies including Cal Fire and fire departments from the Five Cities, Atascadero, Paso Robles, San Luis Obispo, Morro Bay and San Miguel.
In addition, the Santa Barbara County Fire Department assisted by sending five engines and a battalion chief, according to spokesman Mike Eliason.
[UPDATE] #AvilaIC 15+ acres moderate to rapid rate of spread with some spotting. pic.twitter.com/sTpWyvwB3f— CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) June 15, 2020
The Avila fire, which was reported near the Avila Beach exit of Highway 101 northbound shortly before 3 p.m., has burned 400 acres with containment at 10% around 8:30 p.m., according to Cal Fire. No structures have been damaged.
