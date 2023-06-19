Sixteen-year-old Cabrillo High School student Ava Nasr was crowned 2023 Lompoc Flower Festival Queen during a ceremony held in the ballroom of the Lompoc Elks 2274 on Saturday.
Nasr was sponsored by the the Lompoc Rotary Club in her run for the title against queen candidates Jordan Cousins, Yoselin Lopez-Gonzalez, Zyann Jackson and Addison Luette.
Cousins was named first runner-up in the competition and won the title "Miss Congeniality." Luette was named second runner-up, and Jackson and Lopez-Gonzalez were given the titles first and second princess.
On the campaign trail, local high schoolers — Jordan Cousins, Yoselin Lopez-Gonzalez, Zyann Jackson, Addison Luette, and Ava Nasr — are working to raise money to defray expenses incurred by the Flower Festival Festival's Queen Division ...
Lompoc annual Flower Festival Parade is set to make a grand return Saturday, June 24 after a four-year pandemic-induced dry spell that halted the now 70-year-old community tradition which celebrates the town's historically world-famous flower fields.
The Lompoc Comprehensive Care Center, in a ceremony on Friday, crowned its 2023 Flower Festival royalty — King Kenneth Fleming and Queen Shirley Duckett.