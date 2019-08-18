A Santa Barbara man was killed and a Seall Beach man was seriously injured Friday night when the all-terrain vehicle they were riding crashed into two trees on private property near Los Berros Road and Milton Street in rural Arroyo Grande.
The California Highway Patrol said the Santa Barbara man was piloting a 2014 Polaris ATV in a northwesterly direction at an unknown speed about 10:20 p.m. when for an unknown reason he allowed the vehicle to drift off the east edge of the private driveway.
He lost control of the vehicle, which went down an embankment and slammed head-on into a tree, causing the ATV to spin to the right into a second tree, where it came to rest, the CHP report said.
The 36-year-old driver, whose name was withheld pending notification of next of kin, suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene, while his passenger, Brian Bullough, 34, suffered major injuries and was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria for treatment.
The CHP report said the crash is still under investigation, and it’s unknown whether drugs or alcohol played a role.