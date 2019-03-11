No injuries were reported in a Monday morning attic fire that damaged a four-car garage in Orcutt.
At approximately 9:57 a.m., five engines from the Santa Barbara County and Santa Maria fire departments responded to reports of a structure fire in the 3800 block of Angeles Road.
Initially reported as a possible backyard burn, Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. Daniel Bertucelli said upon arrival crews determined the fire was located in the attic of a detached garage.
With an aggressive attack, crews were able to control the blaze within 15 minutes, according to Bertucelli.
No injuries were reported as a result of the blaze. Residents, who were not home when the fire broke out, are not expected to be displaced.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.