Try 3 months for $3

No injuries were reported in a Monday morning attic fire that damaged a four-car garage in Orcutt.

At approximately 9:57 a.m., five engines from the Santa Barbara County and Santa Maria fire departments responded to reports of a structure fire in the 3800 block of Angeles Road.

Initially reported as a possible backyard burn, Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. Daniel Bertucelli said upon arrival crews determined the fire was located in the attic of a detached garage.

With an aggressive attack, crews were able to control the blaze within 15 minutes, according to Bertucelli.

No injuries were reported as a result of the blaze. Residents, who were not home when the fire broke out, are not expected to be displaced.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.  

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Online Producer