Atterdag Village of Solvang hosted a groundbreaking ceremony Nov. 16 to celebrate the start of construction on the facility’s new Care Center Rehabilitation Wing.
The new addition will provide a much-needed separate short-term rehabilitation facility for Valley seniors recovering from an illness or injury, said Chris Parker, executive director.
Parker said often seniors in the community have had to stay in Santa Barbara while convalescing, but the new wing will allow many of them to recover close to home, family and friends.
“This new addition will be a huge benefit to our community, and we couldn’t be more excited to get the project underway,” Parker said.
He also thanked the many members of the community who donated to make the rehab wing a reality.
“The people of the Valley have always supported our mission of caring for the elderly, and we have been blessed with many supporters for this project,” he said.
Parker particularly expressed gratitude to Carl Christiansen, Gabe Chrisman, the Christian Science Society, Montecito Bank and Trust, the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation, the Valley Foundation, the Williams-Corbett Foundation and the Wood Claeyssens Foundation.