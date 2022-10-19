Atterdag Village held its first Harvest Party fundraiser this month to enable them to provide housing, meals, and care for Santa Ynez Valley low-income seniors on their Solvang Campus. 

All reports indicate it was a huge success. 

The event, held on Oct. 8 at the stunningly beautiful Duck Club Santa Ynez Valley, began with David Segall entertaining guests while they socialized, enjoyed local wine and beer, and perused the amazing silent auction. 

