‘At-Home’ Trick Shot’ contest launched by Santa Maria Rec Department

Maria Recreation and Parks Department is holding its first “At-Home Trick Shot” social media challenge, which started Friday and will end June 12.
To enter the free challenge, residents submit a short video of themselves completing their most creative trick shot in their homes or backyards, a department spokesman said. Only one entry is allowed per person.
Any household items or sports equipment can be used — socks and a laundry basket, ping pong balls and a plastic cup, pots, pans, a basketball hoop, golf clubs, whatever you can use.
However, to be eligible, a thumbs up must be visibly given to the camera at the end of the video to verify it is for the challenge, the spokesman said. Videos without a thumbs up will not qualify.
Videos must be posted on social media — Facebook, Instagram or Twitter — using
#smrecandparks and #smtrickshot.
One winner and one runner-up will be announced through the same social media sites on June 5 and June 15.
Each winner and runner-up will receive a commemorative Trick Shot Challenge T-shirt.
For more information, call 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.
