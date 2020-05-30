You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
‘At-Home’ Trick Shot’ contest launched by Santa Maria Rec Department

‘At-Home’ Trick Shot’ contest launched by Santa Maria Rec Department

{{featured_button_text}}

Maria Recreation and Parks Department is holding its first “At-Home Trick Shot” social media challenge, which started Friday and will end June 12.

To enter the free challenge, residents submit a short video of themselves completing their most creative trick shot in their homes or backyards, a department spokesman said. Only one entry is allowed per person.

Any household items or sports equipment can be used — socks and a laundry basket, ping pong balls and a plastic cup, pots, pans, a basketball hoop, golf clubs, whatever you can use.

However, to be eligible, a thumbs up must be visibly given to the camera at the end of the video to verify it is for the challenge, the spokesman said. Videos without a thumbs up will not qualify.

Videos must be posted on social media — Facebook, Instagram or Twitter — using

#smrecandparks and #smtrickshot.

One winner and one runner-up will be announced through the same social media sites on June 5 and June 15.

Each winner and runner-up will receive a commemorative Trick Shot Challenge T-shirt.

For more information, call 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

County Reporter/Associate Editor

Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley. Follow him on Twitter @MHodgsonSYVNews.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News