At age 95, Santa Maria's 'Bicycle Bob' nears 100,000 miles on his bike

By the time Robert "Bob" Mettauer reaches 100,000 miles of biking next week, he will be almost 96 years old. As he nears the milestone, his friends are ready to celebrate his accomplishment.

Mettauer, a Long Island native and Navy veteran who moved to Santa Maria in the 1980s, began his avid biking career post-retirement at the age of 67.

He had always been a man of routine, first through the rigorous schedule of the Navy, then through his detailed, methodical work at a telephone company, he said. In retirement, biking became part of his new routine.

"I do 9 miles every day," Mettauer said. "I would do a lot more miles when I was younger; I used to be able to do a lot more."

Lately, he completes his 9-mile route on the roads of Casa Grande Senior Mobile Estates, where he lives. He adds up the miles on handwritten mileage logs, which he has maintained since the early 1990s.

His friends and neighbors, Jim Carpenter and Sharon Beatty, said Mettauer is known by everyone for biking around the neighborhood, remaining active even as the complex has become quiet during the COVID-19 pandemic.

With 72 more miles of biking to go as of Monday, his friends are planning to hold a celebration with other residents in the complex on Aug. 11, complete with a cake, banner and finish line for him to cross at the exact moment he passes the 100,000-mile mark.

"Everyone I've told on this block, they're so excited. We have a local celebrity," Carpenter said.

Mettauer describes himself as a "fossil," a title given by his four daughters, who he remains close with and talks to every week.