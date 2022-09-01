080522 COY Pack 01.JPG
Bob Pack, 89, shown at the New to You Shop thrift shop in Solvang, is the Santa Ynez Valley Foundation Volunteer of the Year for Health and Human Services. He has volunteered some 14,000 hours for the hospital auxiliary as a driver and in the store.

 Len Wood, Contributor

If it weren’t for his wife of 63 years, Bob Pack wouldn’t be the Santa Ynez Valley Foundation 2022 Volunteer of the Year for Health and Human Services.

She roped him into service, and half a dozen years after her passing, she still inspires the 89-year-old as he remains dedicated to a regular schedule of community service.

“She was a wonderful lady. I miss her dearly, as you can imagine. If it weren’t for her, I wouldn’t receive this honor. I’m not a joiner. I stay in the background,” Pack said.

080522 COY Pack 02.JPG
