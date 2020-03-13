Association of Governments postpones meetings, events in response to COVID-19 order

Santa Barbara County Association of Governments has canceled nonessential public meetings and special events into early April in response to a county public health order and guidelines from the state for halting the spread of coronavirus.
A Highway 101 ribbon-cutting and groundbreaking ceremony and community meetings on the Santa Ynez Valley Traffic Circulation and Traffic Study and the Santa Ynez River Trail Alignment Study are among the events postponed by SBCAG.
While nonessential meetings and events were postponed, the SBCAG board of directors will meet as scheduled March 19 as an essential meeting of the legislative body, an association spokeswoman said.
The postponements were determined in coordination with SBCAG’s city partners, the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, Caltrans and the California Transportation Commission, an association spokeswoman said.
Lauren Bianchi Klemann, government affairs and public information manager for SBCAG, said that although no COVID-19 cases have been officially reported in the county, the association recognizes it’s important to ensure all members of the public can participate in the community gatherings.
But she said SBCAG also acknowledges the California Department of Public Health’s guidance on social distancing and limiting gatherings have delayed transmission rates and reduced illness and death in previous pandemics.
The events will be rescheduled when the attendance of all members of the community is possible, Klemann said.
Public events that have been postponed include:
• March 25-26 — California Transportation Commission meeting in Santa Barbara, along with corresponding special events related to the visit; future meetings to be scheduled in Santa Barbara; more information at www.catc.ca.gov.
• March 26 — Ribbon cutting and groundbreaking for the Highway 101 Linden and Casitas Project in Carpinteria.
• March 26 — Santa Ynez Valley Traffic Circulation and Safety Study community meeting in Solvang; rescheduled for May.
• April 7 — Santa Ynez River Trail Alignment Study community meeting in Buellton; rescheduled to May.
SBCAG’s March 19 meeting will be held in the Board of Supervisors Hearing Room on the fourth floor of the County Administration Building at 105 E. Anapamu St. in Santa Barbara.
North County residents can participate using the remote video testimony system in the Board of Supervisors Hearing Room of the Joseph Centeno Betteravia Government Center at 511 E. Lakeside Parkway in Santa Maria.
The county’s six-foot social distancing requirements in board hearing rooms will be applied to SBCAG’s meeting, Klemann said.
Members of the public can submit written comments to SBCAG at 260 N. San Antonia Road, Suite B, Santa Barbara, CA 93110, or via email at sbcaginfo@sbcag.org prior to the meeting.
The meeting will be televised live on CSBTV Channel 20 and rebroadcast at 5 p.m. March 21 and 23.
For more information about COVID-19, visit the County Public Health Department website at www.countyofsb.org/phd/ or call the recorded information line at 805-681-4373.
For more up-to-date information on the national level, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.