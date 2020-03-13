Association of Governments postpones meetings, events in response to COVID-19 order

Santa Barbara County Association of Governments has canceled nonessential public meetings and special events into early April in response to a county public health order and guidelines from the state for halting the spread of coronavirus.

A Highway 101 ribbon-cutting and groundbreaking ceremony and community meetings on the Santa Ynez Valley Traffic Circulation and Traffic Study and the Santa Ynez River Trail Alignment Study are among the events postponed by SBCAG.

While nonessential meetings and events were postponed, the SBCAG board of directors will meet as scheduled March 19 as an essential meeting of the legislative body, an association spokeswoman said.

The postponements were determined in coordination with SBCAG’s city partners, the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, Caltrans and the California Transportation Commission, an association spokeswoman said.

Lauren Bianchi Klemann, government affairs and public information manager for SBCAG, said that although no COVID-19 cases have been officially reported in the county, the association recognizes it’s important to ensure all members of the public can participate in the community gatherings.