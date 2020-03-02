Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham introduces bill aimed at making solar power more affordable

On Monday, Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham (R-San Luis Obispo) introduced a bill that would lower the cost of mandated solar installations on new home construction. Specifically, AB 3360 would give leased solar installations a partial sales and use tax exemption – an exemption already given to owned solar installations.

“California’s housing affordability crisis has had a major impact here on the Central Coast,” said Cunningham. “We can lower the cost of new housing by easing some of the expenses of the state’s solar mandate. It will help affordability to give a tax exemption to offset some of the costs of solar installation.”

In 2018, the California Energy Commission voted to require all new housing to have a solar installation, a rule that was projected to add $8,000 to $12,000 or more to the cost of a new home. Granting leased installations a partial sales and use tax exemption would make meeting this solar mandate more affordable, thus making new housing more affordable.

AB 3360 is likely to be heard in a policy committee in the Spring.

