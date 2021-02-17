St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Santa Maria found creative ways to celebrate Ash Wednesday while preventing close contact between individuals during the COVID-19 pandemic.
During three different services offered on Wednesday, parishioners received their ashes not smudged on their forehead as done in the past but sprinkled on top of their head, allowing for further distance between congregants and staff.
The adjusted celebration took place in the first two weeks of St. Mary's return to indoor services, permitted under a recent Supreme Court ruling prohibiting the ban of indoor services under the state's purple tier.
While all California churches have been permitted to resume in-person services in the purple tier, they still are required to follow strict COVID-19 safety guidelines.
In order to keep congregants and church staff safe, indoor capacity is capped at 25% with social distancing enforced, and masks are required to be worn at all times.
In addition, state guidelines restrict the practice of singing and chanting while indoors, in order to prevent further spread of airborne germs.
While several churches have resumed indoor services, many continue to offer digital services via livestream as well as outdoor options.