Nipomo High School celebrated its 2023 graduating class Friday night.

The annual commencement ceremony was held at the school's stadium as friends and family celebrated 190 graduates on a cool evening.

This year, Nipomo High’s graduating class consisted of three valedictorians: Kayden Sanders, who will be attending the University of Redlands with a 4.32 grade point average; Lauren Boersma, a future Cal Poly student with a 4.6 grade point average at Nipomo; and, lastly, Joe Hunt, who compiled a 4.45 GPA and will be attending UC San Diego.

