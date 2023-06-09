Nipomo High School celebrated its 2023 graduating class Friday night.
The annual commencement ceremony was held at the school's stadium as friends and family celebrated 190 graduates on a cool evening.
This year, Nipomo High’s graduating class consisted of three valedictorians: Kayden Sanders, who will be attending the University of Redlands with a 4.32 grade point average; Lauren Boersma, a future Cal Poly student with a 4.6 grade point average at Nipomo; and, lastly, Joe Hunt, who compiled a 4.45 GPA and will be attending UC San Diego.
All three of the valedictorians gave a speech together, "popcorn style," and reminisced about their time at Nipomo High School.
“Our challenges over the past four years have been as unpredictable as the weather or Chat GPT responses," he quipped, referring to the new-fangled Artificial Intelligence chatbot. "However, not even an advanced AI software could come up with the triumphs, memories and growth we made along the way.
“Through gratitude we can focus and appreciate our staff, classmates and experiences we’ve gained along the way. We will continue to cherish them as we navigate the great big world we are about to enter.”
The educator who was selected to address the graduates was Mr. Andy Blair, who said their life trajectory has changed because of their time at Nipomo High and now it’s time for them “to leave this place.”
Blair reminded graduates not to worry or dwell about the past and to not be too concerned about the future and realize the power they have in the moment that is now.
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
“While some of you will remain part of this community, others will move on to find a new home,” said Blair. “Regardless, where this journey takes you, you will take Titan Pride with you and continue this ‘group project’ that never ends and hopefully recognize that you have power in any given moment.
"I’m going to miss all of you so very much, it’s been a special time and it’s been fun to share his moments together. Now go and change the world.”
Class president Chole Echeverria also spoke during the ceremony and shared with graduates her personal life motto, “YOLO”, reminding students about the potential all their futures hold and their “capability to explore the vast opportunities the world provides for us.”
“So, no matter where life takes us, or when you feel like giving up, I hope you guys realize that there is a spark in you waiting to be used. Because that spark is what got you to this very moment,” said Echeverria. “Although I may not be close to all of you, and for some, this may be the first time you’ve ever heard my name, just know, I’m incredibly proud of each and everyone of you."
Eleven Nipomo students are heading directly to Cal Poly and 43 students in total are going directly to four-year schools. Seventy-five Nipomo students are likely headed to study at Hancock College and 23 will go to Cuesta. Eight students are set to join various military branches.
One-hundred Nipomo students earned scholarships totaling nearly $165,000. Ahtziry Lemus received a $32,000 Northern California Scholarship Foundation scholarship and Hunt earned the $20,000 Towru Kobara Scholarship for Engineering from the Community Foundation of San Luis Obispo County.
April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com.