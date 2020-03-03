As U.S. death toll climbs, Lompoc health officials prepping for coronavirus response

Although there have been no reported cases of coronavirus in Santa Barbara County, Lompoc Valley Medical Center officials are making preparations to assess and respond to the growing health crisis.

Members of hospital staff have participated regularly in county and statewide updates and planning calls along with other regional hospitals and clinics, and LVMC officials are actively following guidelines recommended by the federal Centers for Disease Control, according to a spokeswoman.

In response to the outbreak that has led to more than 3,100 deaths worldwide, including six in the U.S., LVMC staffers have placed informational signs near the front entrance of all LVMC facilities.

The signs posted at the main hospital, 1515 E. Ocean Ave., and the Lompoc Health-North H Center, 1225 North H St., contain up-to-date information about the virus.

“It is important to note — depending on your symptoms — we may ‘triage’ you, or evaluate your medical condition, before you enter the hospital or clinic to prevent the possible transmission of the virus,” read a portion of the LVMC statement.