As Santa Barbara County businesses struggle, websites offer assistance

As the economic climate continues to deteriorate amid the ever-tighter restrictions imposed by the governor in response to surges in COVID-19 infections, it’s no secret that local businesses are having trouble staying afloat.
“For some of the businesses I’ve worked with, especially restaurants, it’s been tough,” said Molly Schiff, marketing and communications manager for the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce. “There’s a mix of frustration and fatigue with the changing regulations.”
The numbers tell the tale.
The Coalition of Central Coast Chambers, a group of 12 chambers of commerce, has been surveying 2,400 businesses from Solvang to San Miguel since May.
In the most recent survey, for Nov. 9 to 30, the coalition found 80% of businesses have suffered revenue losses since March, and 40% said the business conditions were “poor or catastrophic.”
“I heard on the radio we expect one in six restaurants to close permanently as a result of COVID,” Santa Barbara County 3rd District Supervisor Joan Hartmann said this week, adding the pandemic is going to “change our community greatly.”
As businesses struggle, the impacts filter down to the workforce as well.
WalletHub, a privately held personal finance website that offers consumers free financial tools, compared unemployment data for all 50 states and Washington, D.C., and found California’s unemployment claims since the start of the pandemic in mid-March to the first week in December rose 704% from the same period last year.
Claims for that period were a little more than 1.5 million in 2019 but totaled more than 10.7 million in 2020, WalletHub said.
Business owners trying to keep their doors open have been trying whatever avenues the state’s health orders have allowed.
“I also think [local businesses] have been really resilient,” Schiff said, noting as examples how restaurants have implemented outdoor seating and placed more focus on take-out orders as well as how wineries are offering new products like gift baskets.
But businesses are also looking to the government for assistance, since the state’s restrictive regulations have made so many of them unprofitable.
“The government should take actions to prevent highly impacted industries such as movie theaters from going bankrupt,” said Jill Gonzalez, a WalletHub analyst. “We should protect businesses against bankruptcy to prevent another rise in unemployment.”
But finding all the available programs can be a daunting task, and Central Coast chambers of commerce, cities and the county are trying to make that easier with websites full of information.
Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce, for example, offers links to a number of resources at http://santamaria.com/COVID19-Recovery.
“There’s been a lot of traffic on our website on COVID, people seeking assistance, taking advantage of the programs we offer,” Schiff said.
Assistant County Executive Officer Nancy Anderson said the staff has been making improvements to the county’s www.recoverysbc.org website to help businesses find their way through the maze of programs.
“A lot of it is updating what’s available,” she said.
Anderson said the website now includes links to the state website that provides information about small business assistance and a section devoted to local resources for both job seekers and business owners.
