As workers continue to clear out the massive amount of debris from the Santa Ynez Riverbed near Lompoc, law enforcement officers have been making repeated trips into the waterway to arrest people who are returning to set up camp.
The city of Lompoc has contracted with Qwik Response, a Southern California-based company that handles hazardous materials removal, to do much of the heavy lifting of the cleanup in the riverbed, which for years had served as a campsite for a large swath of the Lompoc Valley’s homeless population. While that effort is ongoing, officers with the Lompoc Police Department have been revisiting the area at various times to ensure no one is attempting to move back in following last month’s forced evacuations.
Lompoc Police Sgt. Kevin Martin said Thursday that about 20 people had been arrested for trespassing since the riverbed was formally closed off as a living space.
“It’s one thing to be walking down there casually to enjoy the environment, and another to be setting up tents and camping,” Martin said.
“It’s not like it was before,” he added, “but the fact is that we have to enforce the trespassing down there so it doesn’t get back to the way it was.”
Employees with Qwik Response began cleaning out portions of the riverbed on Sept. 22. The workers are tasked with placing all of the leftover materials from the homeless encampments into large dumpsters that will eventually be emptied at the city’s landfill.
As of Thursday, the workers were still preparing trash for removal and had not yet taken anything to the landfill, according to a statement from city spokesperson Samantha Scroggin.
“The process is expected to be lengthy, and cleanup is being done by hand,” she said.
The Lompoc City Council has allocated up to $532,000 toward the cleanup, including a $400,000 contract with Qwik Response. City Manager Jim Throop has said he is requesting state and federal funding to assist in the effort.
Although a staff report from the city suggested that the cleanup could take 40 days, the actual timeline, as well as the total cost, remains undetermined, according to the city.
“Due to the unknown scope of the project, it is not clear how long the project will take or what the final costs of the cleanup will be,” Scroggin said. “As a result, the contract with Qwik Response is for time and materials.”
Regardless, the Lompoc Police Department plans to keep monitoring the area to ensure that it doesn’t once again become a de facto homeless encampment. The city opened a triage center at River Park on Sept. 10 for homeless people evicted from the riverbed, but that campsite was closed down on Oct. 10.
Since that closure, Lompoc Police Officer Mauricio Calderon, who is the department’s homeless liaison, has continued to work with local homeless people to try to get them to accept social services and get them off the streets, according to Martin.
“We’ll keep going down and addressing the issues,” Martin said of the riverbed.
