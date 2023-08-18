As Hurricane Hilary moved north Friday toward a potential landfall near Southern California, storm impacts on the Central Coast remained uncertain.

But emergency services agencies were urging Santa Barbara County residents to be prepared, especially those living below wildfire burn scars, and vineyard owners were anxiously waiting to see if the storm would cast rain on the Central Coast, a situation that could severely damage their crops.

Hilary strengthened to a Category 4 hurricane Friday, packing winds of 140 mph, but National Weather Service meteorologists said as the storm travels north, it will weaken to a tropical storm when moves over cooler waters.

