The digital artwork of Lompoc Valley Middle School graphic design students is featured in the City of Lompoc's 2023 utility conservation calendar which is now available to the public at no cost, while supplies last.

Each month, including the cover and back pages, showcases artwork by seventh and eight grade students who participated in the project which promotes water and electricity conservation.

The calendar theme is “What do you do to help conserve water and energy, or how do you help with environmental sustainability in Lompoc?”

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

