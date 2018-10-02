Creativity will take center stage in Lompoc this month during a series of “Artober” events aimed at beautifying the city and supporting local arts organizations.
The festivities will kick off Saturday, Oct. 6, with the first workday of the latest community-created “Mural in a Weekend.” The following weekend, from Oct. 12 to 14, the Lompoc Theatre Project will present its first Lompoc Chalks Festival, and the series will wrap up with a free Community Art Hunt from Oct. 18 through 21, hosted by the Lompoc Valley Art Association.
Volunteers are still being sought to help with the “Mural in a Weekend” piece, which is slated to be completed in two days, with work scheduled for 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6, and Sunday, Oct. 7. A dedication ceremony will be held at 5 p.m. Sunday.
Master Artist Art Mortimer, who designed the mural, is leading the effort, along with volunteers from the Lompoc Mural Society. The mural, located in the southeast portion of the intersection of H Street and Ocean Avenue, will be titled “Chautauqua” and will depict the traveling shows that flourished in the U.S. at the turn of the 19th century.
Mortimer previously helped with a 2016 “Mural in a Weekend” project titled “Agriculture in the Valley Beautiful.”
Residents and visitors are invited to help paint the mural — for a few hours, all day, or even both days. The project is being sponsored by the Lompoc Mural Society and Explore Lompoc.
Anyone interested in helping is encouraged to call 805-736-4567 for more information.
The Lompoc Chalks Festival, billed as “an artist’s festival for everyone,” will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day Oct. 12 to 14 at the corner of Cypress Avenue and South I Street.
The event will benefit the Lompoc Theatre Project, an organization that was formed with the goal of renovating and reopening the historic Lompoc Theatre located in the 100 block of North H Street.
The chalk art will begin at 10 a.m. each day of the festival, and food trucks, art vendors, a wine and beer tent, and live music and entertainment will last each day from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event is open to the public, with a donation encouraged upon entry but not required.
For more information on the Lompoc Chalks Festival, email lompocchalks@gmail.com, call 805-380-6777 or visit www.facebook.com/Lompoc-Chalks-Festival-620096278340338/.
Another event aimed at drawing in participants of all ages is the Community Art Hunt, which will take place over four days from Oct. 18 to 21.
Participants in that scavenger-like event will be challenged to locate art pieces that they can then keep afterward. A picture of each artwork and a clue as to where it can be found will be posted to the Lompoc Valley Art Association’s Instagram page using several hashtags, including #LompocArtHunt, #CypressGalleryLompoc, #ExploreLompoc and #CypressGallery. Clues will also be posted to the Cypress Gallery Facebook event page.
Different pieces of art will be “hidden” throughout the event, so participants are encouraged to keep checking back each day for new clues. None of the artwork will be hidden in private residences and each piece will be in plain sight, with a tag stating “I’m yours,” according to organizers.
There is no limit to how many art pieces can be found and kept. Those who find the artwork are encouraged by the organizers to post photos of the discovered pieces back to the Facebook event page to let everyone know what has been found.
The event will wrap up with a reception from 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 21 at the Cypress Gallery, 119 E. Cypress Ave. The artists involved in the hunt are expected to be in attendance at the reception to meet with participants.